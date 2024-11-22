KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Motorists in Malaysia will receive a 60 per cent discount on outstanding traffic fine at the Madani government second anniversary event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here.

However, the discount is not a blanket reduction for all traffic offences.

Where and how to pay

Payment counters offering the discount are located at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Hall 1, which open from 9am to 6pm starting from today to Sunday.

Two Years of Madani Government programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform is also taking place at the same place and time.

Before heading there, motorists can check if they have outstanding summonses via the MyBayar PDRM portal or app.

Here are the summonses that are not eligible for the discount:

Accident-related summonses Those already court cases and have arrest warrants Non-compoundable offences Dangerous driving offences Emergency lane misuse Traffic light violations Heavy vehicle offences Illegal exhaust modifications Ops Selamat Summonses

This initiative is part of the three-day event celebrating Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Madani Government, which is set to mark its two-year milestone.

The event is to showcase the government's achievements and vision for the future along with the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention.

Checks by Malay Mail saw a beeline was formed at the Hall 1 door, even before 8.30am.

The same was also observed at the free helmet exchange programme from the Road Transport Department (JPJ).