KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today revealed a surprise hit during the Two Years of Madani Government event: Education Ministry’s booth offering reprints of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificates.

However, the said the most popular event at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) remains the Road Transport Department’s free helmet exchange programme at Hall 1.

“Based on the initial feedback we received, there are a few counters that are the most lively and most visited. One is for requesting helmet exchanges, and the other is for reprinting SPM certificates.

“So, after this, I’m going to reprint my SPM certificate as a keepsake. Don’t ask me what I got,” he told reporters jokingly, referring to his exam results.

The Education Ministry’s booth offers the SPM certificate reprint at a special rate for only RM10 at the event instead of RM30.

Reprint of other certificates such as the now-defunct Penilaian Menengah Rendah (PMR) are also available, however, attendees have to pay the normal price of RM30.

Bernama cited Muhammad Zairil Aiman Yusri, a MyStep staff member from the Examination Board of the Ministry of Education, saying the standard replacement cost for the certificate is RM30, but the special rate is available only until the programme ends this Sunday.

He added that individuals who took the SPM from 1994 onwards are eligible for the offer and that they need only walk in to the ministry service counter at the 2TM programme and present their identification card to obtain their replacement certificate.

Fahmi encouraged the public to visit the ministries’ booths here to acquire information about them.

“My hope in these remaining two days is to invite everyone to come to KLCC and see the booths that have been set up. Each ministry’s booth has its own focus, whether it’s information or services,” he said.

The programme is to celebrate the Madani’s government two-year milestone with a three-day celebration, which started yesterday and will end tomorrow. The event runs from 9am to 6pm.