KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A police escort to a VIP has been fined RM1,000 for causing voluntary hurt to a deaf man at a hotel here in May this year.

Taufik Ismail, a 32-year-old lance corporal, pleaded guilty in the Magistrate's Court after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read out before Magistrate Farah Nabihah Dan.

Taufik is accused of injuring 47-year-old deaf e-hailing driver Ong Ing Keong at the lobby of the St Regis Hotel in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, at 11:40am on May 28.

Section 323 provides for a penalty of up to one year in prison, a maximum RM2,000 fine, or both, upon conviction.

If Taufik fails to settle the fine, he will face 20 days in jail.