KOTA BARU, Oct 26 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade busted a syndicate as it attempted to smuggle 16 cows worth at least RM156,000 over the border from Thailand.

According to Bernama, the cows were found after the GOF detained a lorry at Jalan Kasban near Jeram Perdah in Pasir Mas.

The 38-year-old driver of the lorry was detained at 9.30am yesterday after he behaved suspiciously while GOF’s Batallion 8 were making rounds for Op Taring Wawasan.

When questioned, the driver was unable to furnish documents for the livestock and he is suspected of being a runner for the syndicate, which is believed to smuggle its wares via an illegal base at the border of Malaysia and Thailand.

The case will be investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animal Act 1953.