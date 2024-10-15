KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clarified that his former political secretary Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak’s stake in HeiTech Padu Bhd was acquired under the previous government’s administration.

He said that a significant portion of the company is now owned by Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V.

He said, “I want to state here that the approval of that company was during the administration of the previous government, that is one. At that time, Farhash had not yet become a member of that company,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Then, the disputed company is now owned by Tuanku (His Royal Highness). A large chunk of the share. This does not involve Farhash. If anything, it followed a normal tender process.

Anwar said it was unfair to continuously associate Farhash’s activities with him solely because Farhash had previously served as his officer.

“If there are violations, bring it up,” he said, adding that he never colluded to close any case.

In March, it was reported that Farhash secured a 15.91 per cent stake (16.1 million shares) in HeiTech Padu, which was shortlisted for the government’s billion-ringgit National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project.

According to New Straits Times, Farhash clarified that the shares he holds in HeiTech Padu Bhd through Rosetta Partners Sdn Bhd are jointly owned with Sultan Muhammad V on March 19.

HeiTech Padu was one of three companies shortlisted by the government to develop the RM1 billion NIISe project, a replacement for the MyIMMs system.

In April, Malay Mail reported that Farhash ceased to be a substantial shareholder of the company.