KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The 2024 Merdeka Eve celebrations organised by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), which was scheduled to take place at Dataran Merdeka on August 30, has been cancelled.

DBKL in a post on its Facebook page announced that the cancellation was out of respect for the victim and a number of incidents that happened around the city of Kuala Lumpur recently.

DBKL also invited the public to appreciate the meaning of National Day by showcasing their patriotism.

The sinkhole incident last Friday along Jalan Masjid India resulted in an Indian woman, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, being swallowed after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole while the search and rescue operation continued for the sixth day today.

DBKL in a statement tonight informed that the JBPM team had entered the sewage channel upstream from the sewage tunnel at Wisma Yakin here, while manual shoring (temporary support system) works and excavation works has also been carried out.

The statement added that the search using the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) carried out by the Mineral and Geosciences Department will continue. — Bernama