KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A man who attacked two women with a Rambo knife in the restroom of Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah, Kelana Jaya, two weeks ago, was charged in the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya today with two counts of attempted murder.

Part-time advertising worker Mohammad Ferdaus Mashud, 46, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him before Judge Noor Ruzilawati Mohd Noor, national news agency Bernama reported today.

Mohammad Ferdaus is accused of attempting to murder mobile phone saleswoman Nurulain Azhar, 26, and religious school teacher Shaliza Talib, 52, by injuring them with a sharp object with the intention or knowledge that it could cause their deaths at the surau on Jalan SS 5A/10 at 1.30pm on August 9.

Both charges were brought under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor K. S. Rinisha Priyya did not offer bail, considering the severity of the offences committed by the accused.

“However, if the court is inclined to grant bail, the prosecution requests that bail be set at RM50,000 for each charge, with additional conditions that the accused report to the police station and surrender his passport to the court,” said Rinisha Priyya.

Defence lawyer Kailash Sharma, representing the accused, requested bail, arguing that his client has five children and supports his family.

Noor Ruzilawati granted bail at RM15,000 with one surety for both charges, with additional conditions that the accused report to the nearest police station once a month, surrender his passport to the court, and refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses until the case is resolved.

The court set September 23 for next mention of the case.

Bernama previously reported that two women were injured after being attacked by a man with a Rambo knife at the surau.

One victim sustained injuries to her head and abdomen, while the other suffered cuts to her arm and left hand.