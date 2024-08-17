KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The suspect, who attacked a salesgirl and a headmistress with a knife in the toilet of a surau in Kelana Jaya last Friday, will be charged at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court this Monday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said that the 46-year-old man will be charged in court following instructions from the deputy public prosecutor.

“The suspect will be charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Last Tuesday, the police arrested the man at a house in Kajang, Selangor, and remanded him for seven days.

In the 1.30 pm incident, the 26-year-old salesgirl sustained injuries to her head and abdomen, while the 52-year-old headmistress suffered wounds to her left arm and hand.

Both victims received treatment at Shah Alam Hospital and have since been discharged. — Bernama