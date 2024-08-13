KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Police early this morning arrested the male suspect who attacked a salesperson and a school principal with a Rambo knife in the toilet of Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah, Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya, last Friday.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the 46-year-old local man was arrested in Kajang, Selangor at 1.30am this morning while hiding at a friend’s house in the area, Bernama reported today.

“Police will apply for a remand order against the suspect at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex this morning for further investigation,” he was reported saying in a statement here today.

In the 1.30pm incident on Friday, a 26-year-old salesperson sustained injuries to her head and abdomen, while the 52-year-old principal suffered cuts on her arm and left hand after being attacked by the man.

So far, seven witnesses have had their statements recorded to assist in the investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code.