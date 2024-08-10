KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The police have reportedly managed to zoom in on the suspect who was responsible for a knife attack at a surau near a religious school in Kelana Jaya yesterday.

The Star quoted Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar saying they have obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording footage taken from a house nearby the crime scene.

“We have obtained the registration number of the car and we have identified the suspect. We are in the process of tracking him down and arresting him,” he reportedly said.

Yesterday afternoon, two women were injured, believed to have been attacked by a man armed with a knife in the surau’s toilet.

Shahrulnizam said the victim is still recovering at Shah Alam Hospital, while the headmistress of the neighbouring religious school who came to her rescue was discharged after getting her hand slashed.

“We have recorded the statements of seven individuals, including the headmistress. We are still investigating further to uncover the motive behind the attack,” he reportedly said.