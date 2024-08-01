PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — In doubt about someone’s qualifications? Worried about a real-life example of Parasite?

In the Oscar-winning South Korean movie by acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho, there was a scene where one of the characters created a fake college degree to get a job.

For those concerned about the legitimacy of academic qualifications, the Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) said the public can verify the qualifications and information regarding recipients of Honorary Degrees and Doctoral Degrees on the MoHE GREaT portal.

“This measure ensures transparency and helps maintain the integrity of Malaysia’s higher education system by allowing anyone to confirm the authenticity of academic achievements easily,” the ministry wrote in a statement today.

In an earlier report, MoHE announced that it will be making a police report on the alleged sale of academic certificates from school to higher education levels.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the reflects the seriousness of MoHE, which will not compromise in taking strict action against any public higher education institution (IPTA), private higher education institution (IPTS) or individual found to be involved in sale of fake academic certificates.