KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has joined the police in appealing for public aid in finding six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui who went missing last Saturday night.

“I’ve received a report about a girl aged six who went missing on 20/7/2024 8.30pm after separating from her family during a Bon Odori event in Eco Galleria, Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru.

“Police are working to find the child. I too appeal to the public who have information or have found her to please report to the closest police station,” he said in a statement on Facebook late last night.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan first issued a public alert on the missing child yesterday.

He described the child as about 120cm tall with long black hair, fair skin, and a slim build and last wearing a white T-shirt with a ‘Mickey Mouse’ image on the chest and shorts.

Those with information are called to contact the nearest police station or Investigating Officer Inspector Ridzuan Abd Hadi at 017-7051097, the Iskandar Puteri District Police hotline at 019-2792095, or the Operations Room at 07-2212999.



