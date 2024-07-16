KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The employee of a rental car company in Tanjung Malim who was reported missing after delivering a rental car to a customer last Wednesday, was found dead in Felda Gedangsa, Hulu Selangor yesterday.

It is understood that the 25-year-old woman whose body was found at about 6pm, is believed to have been killed by someone known to her.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, when contacted, confirmed that the body found in the oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang in Hulu Selangor was of the missing person.

“An arrest has also been made and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder). A media statement will be issued soon,” he said.

According to him, the suspect is a 26-year-old civil servant.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir recently said that the woman, known as ‘Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah,’ had been reported missing by her housemate at 1.56am last Thursday.

Nur Farah Kartini, who is from Sarawak and a former student of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim, was last seen wearing a blue corporate outfit, a hijab and black slacks. — Bernama

