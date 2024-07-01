NIBONG TEBAL, July 1 ― Realising that young people are among the most involved and interested in digital sports, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Joohari Ariffin is using the platform to approach young voters, especially first-time voters, in the Sungai Bakap state by-election (PRK).

Besides holding face-to-face meetings and through various activities held for the campaign which started on June 22, programmes involving digital sports or e-sports tournaments attract the young people the most.

Joohari said that the approach, among other things, can bridge the gap between adults and young people, thereby attracting the young people to get to know their candidates in the by-election.

“Yes, this is one of the approaches we are using, besides social media, to get close to young people,” he told Bernama after meeting the 75 participants of the Madani PUBG e-Sports Championship organised by Persatuan Semarak Aspirasi Madani here last night.

The former teacher, affectionately known as Cikgu Joo, said that efforts to educate young people or first-time voters to become responsible voters require time and patience.

“In this be-election, we have candidates aged 60 and in the 50s contesting...so there is a gap between adults and young people.

“It takes time to educate the young people about the science of the democratic system and to get them to understand politics,” said the former director of the northern zone Aminuddin Baki Institute (IAB).

Meanwhile, Madani PUBG e-Sports Championship programme director, Haidzir Hashim said 15 teams participated in the PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) online video game championship.

It offered cash and hampers as prizes to winners up to the eighth place.

Joohari is in a straight fight against Perikatan Nasional (PH) candidate, Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chairman Abidin Ismail in the Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff last May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach

The state constituency has 39,279 registered voters consisting of 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 policemen. ― Bernama