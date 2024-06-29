GEORGE TOWN, June 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed the hope for the Internal Revenue Board (IRB) in the states to step up collection of revenue while avoiding leakages.

Advertisement

Citing the example of Penang IRB, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, noted that Penang IRB managed to record a higher-than-expected revenue collection in the first quarter of this year.

“So I urge other states to make similar efforts because we do not want any leakages or losses in revenue,” he said after opening Penang IRB’s new 20-storey building in Bandar Jelutong here today.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying and IRB Chief Executive Officer Datuk Dr. Abu Tariq Jamaluddin.

Advertisement

Anwar pointed out that Malaysia’s tax base and the number of taxpayers is among the lowest in Asia compared to other countries that demand larger tax contributions.

“Therefore, the challenge for IRB increases. If the tax rate and the cohort of taxpayers are small, but expenditures are increasing, like improving the quality of our education and healthcare systems... this means that the budget for education and healthcare should also be increased,” he said.

Anwar added that he understands the difficulties and challenges faced by IRB and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department in their revenue collection duties, emphasising the need for them to be firm and professional.

Advertisement

“I understand the difficulties faced by IRB and Customs; they must play a firm role. I give a firm assurance that I do not want you to feel intimidated.

“Those who have to pay taxes, regardless of whether they are the Prime Minister, big tycoons, or Tuns or Tan Sris, that should not be an issue.

“Your role must be professional and firm, and as Prime Minister, I am entrusted to defend every officer carrying out this duty,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Anwar said that Penang IRB is very fortunate because, even though the country did not fully achieve its initial revenue projection, they were still able to exceed theirs.

“So, I express my gratitude and consider this as a guiding example for colleagues in other states to improve their performance because we all must adopt an attitude that we are required to do something better,” he said.

Later, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend two more programmes in Seberang Jaya the inauguration of the Tekun Madani Carnival in Penang and the Penang Bumiputera Development Council meeting, both in Seberang Jaya. — Bernama