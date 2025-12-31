KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — A King Cobra was discovered coiled on the roof of a home in Kampung Charok Kit in Sik, Kedah, yesterday, prompting a swift response from the Sik Civil Defence Force (APM) to safely capture the venomous reptile.

Hafisyah Ishak, 35, said her 39-year-old brother-in-law had just sat down to eat at around 6.40pm when he heard hissing coming from the roof of her mother’s house, which sits adjacent to theirs, Berita Harian reported.

Realising a large snake was nearby, he immediately alerted Hafisyah.

“I called the Sik APM immediately because I was worried the snake could fall into the house,” she said.

Both homes are close to thick bushes, an area where villagers have previously reported snake sightings.

The Sik District APM operations officer, Leftenan (PA) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah, said the department received the emergency call and dispatched a team.

The officers used specialised equipment to restrain the King Cobra, which measured over two metres in length and weighed six kilograms.

The snake was transported to the Sik APM Operations Control Centre before being handed over to the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

“This is the 14th King Cobra captured this month — double last month’s total — as unpredictable weather is driving snakes to seek shelter and food near residential areas,” Haisul Aishah said.

Residents in Sik are advised to stay vigilant and report any snake sightings to APM Sik at 010-8177991 or via the emergency line 999.