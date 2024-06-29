KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has reportedly backed the rights of an anti-Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rally in Putrajaya.

The PKR deputy president even joked that the protesters gathered by a group calling itself Demi Negara can even demonstrate in front of his cat.

“As a member of the Madani government administration, I feel that it’s everyone’s right [to protest],” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini in Sg Bakap, Penang.

“If they want to protest in front of my cat, they can protest, I don’t think there’s a problem.”

Around 100 protesters are currently converged nearby the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya, blaming Anwar for several issues including the rising costs of living.

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa advised the public not to participate in the rally as no permission has been granted by the owner of the proposed venue, Putrajaya Corporation, to the organisers as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

