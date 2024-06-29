BUTTERWORTH, June 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today explained that he did not go to the ground to campaign for the Sungai Bakap state by-election taking place now because he is focusing on solving economic problems besides working to develop the people’s living standards.

In this regard, Anwar who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said that he has handed over to other friends in the coalition under the Unity Government including Penang PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) deputy chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid to carry out the work in the area.

“I am not contesting in Sungai Bakap, I didn’t even go to Sungai Bakap. I am focusing on economic problems, to develop the people’s well-being, I don’t even take a salary. I didn’t go to Sungai Bakap because I thought I had to continue working for the people.

“This evening, we will meet the Steering Committee of the Implementation Coordination Unit in the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM), district officials and others to discuss the development of Penang Bumiputera projects,” he said when speaking at the Opening Ceremony of Penang Madani Group Economic Fund (Tekun) Carnival at Seberang Perai (SP) Arena Convention Centre, Seberang Jaya near here today.

Therefore, the PKR president asked his friends in the party as well as others parties to understand his situation that he did not go down to the campaign to help PH candidate Joohari Ariffin in the Sungai Bakap state by-election which entered the eighth day.

He said he had also instructed all parties under the Unity Government not to fight with the ‘insults’ hurled by the opposition, but instead explain what the government is doing for the good of the people and the country in the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6 is seeing a straight fight between Joohari of PKR and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail, which was held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

The Election Commission (EC) set a 14-day campaigning period starting after the nomination of candidates on June 22 until 11.59pm, July 5. — Bernama