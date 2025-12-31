KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Heavy rain since midnight has triggered flooding in several low-lying areas on the outskirts of Kuching, Sarawak.

Water reportedly began entering homes around 1.30am, and the situation worsened as the rain continued into the morning.

Among the affected areas are several settlements in Batu Kawa, including Taman Desa Wira and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, according to Harian Metro.

By 6.30am, around 100 homes in the area were flooded, with many residents unable to save their belongings due to the rapid rise of the water.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre (PGO) said the department received a call about the flooding at 5.08am.

“Teams from the Batu Lintang Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched immediately upon receiving the call. Some residents requested assistance to be moved to safer areas after their homes were flooded,” the spokesperson said, adding that the total number of residents evacuated is not yet known.