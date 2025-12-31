KOTA TINGGI, Dec 31 — An Indonesian man died after being buried three metres deep in a landslide while carrying out installation works on a septic tank in Bandar Penawar yesterday.

Senior operations commander and assistant fire Supt Mohd Khairul Sufian Dahari said the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in front of a factory under construction.

He said a nine-member team was dispatched in a Fire Rescue Tender vehicle following an emergency call at 1.00 pm.

“Two plumbing workers were buried; however, a 32-year-old local man managed to escape. The other victim was buried under approximately three metres of soil.

“The operations team excavated the ground and extracted the victim using rope systems,” he added in a statement today.

Mohd Khairul Sufian reported that the victim’s body was recovered at 4.00 pm and the operation was concluded by 4.25pm. — Bernama