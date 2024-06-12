KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof paid a courtesy call on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on a working visit to Malaysia, at a hotel here today.

The two leaders had a one-hour meeting which started at around 4.30pm to exchange views on bilateral matters as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Wong was accompanied by the republic’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Singapore High Commisioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

This marks the end of Wong’s two-day working visit to Malaysia, his first after being sworn in as Singapore’s Fourth Prime Minister on May 15.

Earlier today, Wong met his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Seri Perdana Complex for a four-eyed meeting and lunch.

Wong’s visit underscores the two neigbouring nations’ shared commitment to bolstering the long-standing relations and as preparation for the Annual Leaders’ Retreat to be hosted by Malaysia at the end of this year.

In 2023, Malaysia and Singapore were each other’s second-largest global trading partners. Singapore was also Malaysia’s largest trading partner among Asean countries with total trade valued at RM363.13 billion. — Bernama

