KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that discussions regarding the Rapid Transit System (RTS) and Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) are ongoing.

He said he had met with investors from both Malaysia and Singapore to finalise a decision.

He said both Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had informed him that they were close to a final agreement.

“Prime Minister Lawrence and I did discuss these matters and he is concerned about how to proceed with the RTS and SEZ and we are waiting to finalise this. I have been dropping to Singapore to meet potential investors to encourage but we need to get the parameters and issues resolved.

“From the initial briefing by ministers Rafizi and Tengku Zafrul it seems that we are very very close to a final agreement,” he said today during his joint address with Wong who is on his official visit to Malaysia.

Wong said Johor and Singapore have all the ingredients to form a successful economic zone and the projects they have including the RTS were major game changers.

He said Malaysia and Singapore should tap into their complementarities and support each other, brushing aside notions of competition between both nations.

“People harp a lot on the competition but we are complementing each other and the bigger competition is outside of Singapore-Malaysia and outside of the region. If we can press forward with good master planning, clear and consistent policies around the SEZ with the RTS coming alongside I think it will unlock a lot of economic benefits for both sides and we can realise this collaboration,” he said.

For more than a decade, Malaysia and Singapore have been each other’s second-largest global trading partner and the largest among Asean countries.