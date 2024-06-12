KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes outstanding issues between Malaysia and Singapore can be resolved before their annual leaders retreat scheduled to take place at year’s end.

Among the issues he said needed urgent attention was the Malaysia-Singapore water agreement which he said needed to be looked into in further detail before ironing out a deal.

“We understand the complexities and the need to resolve this amicably. Notwithstanding some minor differences, it should not deter us from exploring new avenues for working together.

“There’s no question that water is quite established that we need to sell water to Singapore similarly FIR (Flight Information Region Agreement) is required for Changi. The issue is to get the nitty gritty details to be resolved. The faster it can be done the better for our countries,” he said today during his public address with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Advertisement

“I assured Prime Minister Lawrence that I insist our staff work at a faster pace and it would be wonderful, marvelous, if we could resolve it before the bilateral meeting towards the end of the year..if they can resolve it tomorrow, next week I’ll get prime minister Lawrence to come,” he added.

Anwar said both countries had no choice but to ensure they find an amicable solution to any of their outstanding issues.

He said it was important to show the region and world how both nations can come together for mutual prosperity.

Advertisement

Wong on the other hand concurred with Anwar adding that this first meeting since his inauguration as Singapore’s new prime minister was to touch base and build a relationship with Anwar.

He said they were open to hearing any possibility for future projects and are looking into current ones and look forward to discussing it in the right spirit.

“I told PM Anwar I will be happy to come anytime if it will help to accelerate these outstanding issues but there is a workstream, and platforms following from the last leaders’ retreat which the officials are discussing. So it’s a good opportunity for both of us today to touch base, take stock of what’s outstanding, and also to give guidance to the officials to continue their discussions,” he said.

Wong arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Anwar. This is his inaugural visit to Malaysia after being sworn in as the prime minister on May 15.

Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, was received by Anwar upon arrival at the Seri Perdana Complex today, the prime minister’s official residence, at 1pm before the two leaders proceeded for a four-eyed meeting and lunch.