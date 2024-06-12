KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he had discussed with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the possibility of sending Singaporean teachers to Malaysia.

Anwar said he spoke to Wong regarding official issues that they had prepared beforehand but wanted to prove a point that personal relationships between both prime ministers were also important.

“We touched on the broad parameters to discuss issues of water, FIR (Flight Information Region Agreement), and maritime borders which will be resolved but beyond that, we did discuss the possibility of Singapore considering my humble submission of sending teachers to teach English or some other subjects to many regions in this country, let the young graduates make their own choice.

“I’m extremely pleased that Lawrence is prepared to positively see this, this is not something we prepared through the officers we want just to prove that sometimes prime ministers can decide too,” he said during a press conference after meeting with his Singaporean counterpart during their first bilateral meeting earlier today.

Wong on the other hand thanked Anwar for inviting him to Malaysia and said he wanted to establish a good working rapport with Anwar and said their lunch and durians for dessert was a good start.

“I thought it was important to come in early and establish a good rapport and we have done so today over a lovely meal and durians for dessert,” he said.

Wong arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Anwar. This is his inaugural visit to Malaysia after being sworn in as the prime minister on May 15.

Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, was received by Anwar upon arrival at the Seri Perdana Complex, the prime minister’s official residence, at 1pm before the two leaders proceeded for a four-eyed meeting and lunch.

Presently, Johor and Singapore are already working on a joint education project with a new curriculum which also involves the exchange of programmes and teacher training.