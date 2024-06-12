Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this week for a two-day working visit. The two held a joint press conference on the afternoon of June 12, 2024.

Why was this important?

This was Wong’s inaugural visit to Malaysia since he took over the post on May 15, 2024.

The visit came at the back of two leaders’ annual retreat scheduled to take place at year’s end.

In 2023, Malaysia and Singapore were each other’s second-largest global trading partners. Singapore was also Malaysia’s largest trading partner among Asean countries with total trade valued at RM363.13 billion.

What did Anwar and Wong announce in their joint conference?

Anwar emphasised the urgency of addressing issues such as the Malaysia-Singapore water agreement, noting the parallel necessity of the Flight Information Region Agreement (FIR) for Changi Airport

Anwar said he has met investors from both countries to discuss the Rapid Transit System (RTS) and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) — indicating progress towards a final agreement.

Anwar also discussed with Wong the possibility of Singaporean teachers teaching in Malaysia for English and other subjects.

What did the two say about the meeting?

Anwar: “I assured Prime Minister Lawrence that I insist our staff work at a faster pace and it would be wonderful, marvellous, if we could resolve it before the bilateral meeting towards the end of the year..if they can resolve it tomorrow, next week I’ll get prime minister Lawrence to come.”

Wong: “While the issues are complex and may take some time to resolve, we are fully committed to managing them in a way that will enable our overall bilateral relationship to continue to flourish ... It’s a good opportunity for both of us today to touch base, take stock of what’s outstanding, and also to give guidance to the officials to continue their discussions.”

Watch the joint press conference here:

What has Anwar said about Wong before?

On May 17, Anwar had congratulated Wong’s appointment. “We expressed commitment to work closely together, besides continuing discussions on matters of mutual interest.”

A week before that when he was informed that Wong’s predecessor Lee Hsien Loong would be handing over the reins, Anwar said: “[I] am ready to continue strengthening Malaysia-Singapore relations under Lawrence’s leadership.”

