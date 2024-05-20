KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Opposition party Gerakan today condemned the death threat made against political rival Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and urged the government to accord her adequate protection under the law.

Gerakan vice-president Datuk Baljit Singh said the death threat marked an increase in violent incidents in Malaysia that needed to be addressed for fear of affecting industries, especially tourism.

“Gerakan strongly condemns the incident of death threats against Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok Suh Sum and believes that this issue of public safety should be taken seriously by the Government,” he said in a statement.

Baljit called on the government and all levels of society to strengthen their cooperation in national security.

Advertisement

He urged the Home Ministry to conduct a detailed investigation and study the current security situation in Malaysia, referring to the attacks against two police stations last week.

The first attack by a single man happened at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor on May 17, resulting in the death of two constables and serious injuries to a police corporal.

The 21-year-old attacker was killed in a fire exchange with the corporal.

Advertisement

The second police station attack happened yesterday in Dato Keramat, Penang and involved a sole assailant who was believed to be acting under the influence of alcohol and tried to snatch a policeman’s submachine gun.

Kok went public with the death threat in a Facebook post last Saturday, saying she had received a message against her life along with two bullets in a sealed envelope delivered to her home here.

PAS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and federal government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil have since condemned the incident.