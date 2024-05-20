KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Police are investigating whether the recent attacks on two police stations in Ulu Tiram, Johor and Dato Keramat, Penang are isolated incidents or coordinated, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

He added that police are also checking if the recent trespass attempt into Istana Negara by two men as well the death threat against Seputeh MP Teresa Kok were linked to the first two incidents, several news outlets reported.

“It is important to establish whether the recent incidents were random or part of a coordinated plan, and whether they were orchestrated by an individual or a group.

“Give the cops the space (to investigate). We view these incidents very seriously and immediately launched investigations,” he was quoted by news portal Free Malaysia Today as telling reporters after launching the new Film Censorship Guidelines in Putrajaya earlier today.

On May 17, two policemen, 22-year-old Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar 24-year-old and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said were killed by a 21-year-old man at the Ulu Tiram police station.

Their colleague Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was heavily injured by the same attacker, but managed to shoot the latter dead.

Police initially suspected the assailant to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah, but Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain later said further investigations found that he had no ties with the South-east Asian terror group that had been behind the 2002 bombings in Bali, Indonesia.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On the same day as the Ulu Tiram attack, two men attempted to trespass into Istana Negara here but were arrested by police who later found a parang in their car.

On May 18, Kok shared on Facebook that she received a death threat with two bullets sealed in an envelope when she checked her mailbox at home.

Police are investigating the senior DAP politician’s case under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

Yesterday, a drunk man attacked a policeman and tried to snatch the latter’s submachine gun at the Dato Keramat police station in Penang.

The 35-year-old local was arrested and is under remand for investigations until May 22.