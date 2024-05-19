KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The police have confirmed receiving a report from Seputeh Member of Parliament (MP) Teresa Kok Suh Sim about a threatening letter she received yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, said an initial investigation found that the envelope sent to the MP contained a warning note and two bullets.

“Investigations are ongoing. This is a serious matter and we advise the public not to speculate, as it could interfere with the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication,” he said in a statement today, while urging anyone with information to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Kok, in a Facebook post, said she found the letter in her mailbox upon returning home.

“When I opened the envelope, I discovered two bullets and a warning note on a white A4-sized paper.

“I then made a police report and handed over the letter and bullets to the police at the Petaling police station.

“They also inspected the mailbox area in my condominium,” she said, expressing gratitude for the swift police response and confidence in their ability to assist in the case. — Bernama