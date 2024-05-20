KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — PAS today expressed solidarity with Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and strongly condemned the death threat against the DAP leader.

PAS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that Teresa deserves all legal protections against any criminal and unlawful acts.

He emphasised that PAS demands swift investigation and prosecution of those involved, noting that such violent and destructive incidents have been increasingly common recently, affecting politicians, security personnel, athletes, businesspeople, and others.

“Teresa, as a citizen and a Member of Parliament, is entitled to all the protections provided under the country’s laws and has the right to live her life, both as an individual and a politician, peacefully and free from fear or threats.

“PAS also acknowledges that the police have initiated an investigation under Section 507 of the Penal Code. PAS hopes for a swift resolution as such criminal acts are entirely unacceptable in our society,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin urged everyone to adhere to the law and uphold a peaceful culture, rejecting all actions or tendencies that could threaten the well-being and safety of individuals and society, regardless of race, beliefs, political affiliations, and so on.

He highlighted that the community plays a crucial role in ensuring that peace and social order are always maintained and enjoyed by everyone.

Police had earlier confirmed receiving a report from the MP about an envelope in her mailbox yesterday that contained two bullets and a warning note on a white A4-sized paper. — Bernama