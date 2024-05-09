SHAH ALAM, May 9 — The graph of people’s support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate shows an encouraging uptrend from the results of the face-to-face campaign conducted by the party machinery ahead of the last days of the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election campaign.

Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the support has been rising especially after the candidate and party machinery of the unity government attended to every segment of voters including the Orang Asli.

“The campaign is going well and it can be said that we have found voters in all areas with the focus on door-to-door campaign methods besides being assisted through the use of social media and speeches.

“As of last night, this approach turned out to be effective when the graph of support for PH candidates from all community groups including the Orang Asli shows a very significant increase,” he said at a press conference after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the Selangor State Structure Plan 2035 (Amendment) draft here today.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said the house-to-house campaign will continue to be intensified in the campaign period with less than 48 hours remaining, among other things to ensure that the turnout is high on voting day, this Saturday.

He said the PH machinery has not faced any critical challenges so far because there were no major issues played up by the opposition which require them to work hard to answer and counter the issues thrown at them.

“Our big challenge is how to ensure a high turnout besides worrying about the possibility of rain on polling day, which means methods or assistance to help voters to go out to vote need to be organised and made better,” he said.

Regarding the cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the aspect of campaign work, Amirudin who is also PKR vice president said the cooperation between the parties has improved compared to the previous state election because there is an understanding as well as a closer relationship.

The KKB by-election, which saw a four-cornered contest involving PH candidate Pang Sock Tao, Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), was held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, from cancer on March 21.

The Election Commission set this Saturday as the KKB by-election voting day. — Bernama