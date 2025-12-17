GEORGE TOWN, Dec 17 — Penang’s tourism sector is not just recovering but “maturing,” with the state recording 7.22 million passenger movements through its airport in the first 11 months of 2025 and attracting new global partnerships, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

The airport’s passenger numbers represent a nearly six per cent year-on-year increase, building on the over 8.2 million hotel guests the state welcomed in 2024.

Speaking at an event, Chow said that as the visitor numbers continue to grow, the state’s focus is shifting towards “quality, distinctiveness, and sustainability.”

He noted that modern travellers are increasingly seeking more meaningful experiences rooted in “authenticity, learning, and sustainability,” and Penang is positioning itself to meet that demand.

Chow held up the recent international franchise agreement signed by Penang’s homegrown butterfly and insect sanctuary, Entopia, as a prime example of this new direction.

He said Entopia’s expansion into eight countries proves that Penang brands can compete on the world stage while being anchored in strong, knowledge-driven values.

“We hope it will inspire more Penang-based enterprises to think globally, innovate boldly and scale responsibly,” he said.

This shift towards higher-value tourism will be supported by a major infrastructure upgrade.

Chow confirmed that the planned expansion of the Penang International Airport to a capacity of 12 million passengers will be crucial for strengthening connectivity and attracting new international routes.