GEORGE TOWN, Dec 17 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today welcomed the appointment of two Penang MPs to the new federal Cabinet, expressing his hope that the new deputy minister of investment, trade and industry (Miti) will give “special attention” to the industrial state.

His comments came in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet reshuffle yesterday, which saw Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin appointed as Deputy minister at Miti and Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong taking over the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) portfolio.

Speaking to reporters, Chow said his main hope for the new Cabinet as a whole is that it will focus on policy delivery and people-centric economic agendas to address the rising cost of living.

“What matters most is the livelihood economy, because this is where the greatest impact can be felt by the people if their lives and sources of income are well managed and protected,” he said.

Chow praised Sim’s previous work at the Ministry of Human Resources and said he was confident that his “diligence and performance” would continue as he works to empower the crucial small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.

Given Penang’s status as a major industrial hub, Chow highlighted the importance of Sim Tze Tzin’s new role at Miti.

“As an industrial state, Penang has many dealings with Miti,” he said. “I hope he will not only play a role at the national level but also give special attention to Penang.”

The Cabinet reshuffle involved 28 ministers and deputy ministers, including portfolio changes and new appointments.