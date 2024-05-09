HULU SELANGOR, May 9 — “Let’s go out in full force to fulfil our responsibility as Malaysian citizens by voting this Saturday.”

That was the call from Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching to voters in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state constituency when participating in the Information Department’s (Japen) Info On Wheels (IOW) information dissemination programme today.

The programme was to share information on polling for the KKB by-election on Saturday.

“Voters are advised to check the information and polling locations on the mysprsemak portal, bring their identity card, and ensure that the identity card is not handed over to unauthorised individuals.

“The public is advised to go out early to polling stations and avoid wearing clothing with symbols or images of political parties and mark the ballot paper correctly,” she said, riding in a Japen van to deliver the information around the KKB town here.

The 14-day campaign period, which started after the announcement of candidates on April 27, will end at 11.59pm tomorrow.

KKB has 40,226 registered voters, including 625 police and 238 military personnel and their spouses.

Early voting last Tuesday saw 97 per cent or 769 police and military personnel and their spouses turning out to cast their ballots.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao of Pakatan Harapan, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.

The KKB polls are the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th general election in 2022. — Bernama