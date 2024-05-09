KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 —- DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng today told the Perikatan Nasional (PN) to do better in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election campaign instead of using racial remarks to fan sentiments.

The Bagan MP said using lies to perpetuate racist and extremist rhetoric has never helped to make people's lives easier.

“In the run up to the 11 May voting for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, PN Chairman and Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin should prove his moderate and Malaysian minded credentials by directing the PN campaign to stop the desperate, dirty and dangerous tactics of using racist and extremist politics employed by PN MPs.

“Clearly PN MPs such as PAS Information chief Fadhli Shaari and Bersatu youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad had seen an opportunity in this DAP held-seat and PH fielding a female Chinese candidate to solidify the Malay vote in Kuala Kubu Baru,” he said in a statement.

Lim said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal had tried to strike fear and insecurity amongst Malay voters by repeating the lie two days ago that 1.2 million Chinese tourists had overstayed between 2018 and 2021 and did not leave the country.

“The lie that 1.2 million Chinese tourists did not leave Malaysia had been denied repeatedly in the past by all Home Ministers, including current Opposition Leader and Bersatu Secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin when he was the Home Minister,” he said.

The Bagan MP then touched on Fadhli's comment about Pakatan Harapan candidate, Pang Sock Tao’s Chinese vernacular school background.

“To date Fadhli had never apologised for attacking Pang for attending a Chinese vernacular school. Clearly Fadhli has either forgotten or ignored that teaching, learning and using one's own mother tongue is a guaranteed constitutional right under Article 52 of the Federal Constitution.

“Trying to salvage the situation, Wan Fayhsal then claimed that PN had no intention of closing down vernacular schools. This contradicts Wan Fayhsal's earlier call for abolishing vernacular Chinese and Tamil schools when he was a Deputy Minister under Tan Sri Muhyiddin's government,” he said.

Lim told the Opposition that it must instead promote how its candidate can bring about development or continue the development projects started by the late Lee Kee Hiong or how the rakyat can benefit from an Opposition assemblyman.

“Without full access to sufficient development funds can help associations, NGOs, students, the sick, poor and elderly as well as religious bodies,” he said.

The by-election which sees a four-cornered clash between Pang, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The constituency has 40,226 registered voters.

This Saturday is polling day.