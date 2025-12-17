ALOR SETAR, Dec 17 — A total of 74,000 ferry tickets from Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis to Langkawi and vice versa have been sold ahead of the school holidays beginning this Friday until January 11.

Consortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd (Ferry Line) Operations Manager Lieutenant Commander (Rtd) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid said that as of yesterday, 36,000 tickets from Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis to Langkawi, and 38,000 tickets from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis had been sold.

“The total tickets sold are for the 24-day school holiday period starting this Friday. We expect ticket sales to increase further, with peak demand during Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

“We will also add 100 additional ferry trips throughout this period to meet the increase in passenger demand during the school holidays,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Kedah Passenger Ferry Terminal here today.

He added that due to the current increase in demand, ferries operating from Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis to Langkawi and vice versa are running five trips, with an additional two trips per day for each route.

“So far, there are no additional night trips, but if passenger numbers continue to rise, we may extend operations until 10 pm. Ticket purchase trends are on the rise, although not as high as during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25).

“The public can still purchase tickets online or over the counter, which remains open to the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Norhafiz said Ferry Line continues to comply with all directives set by the Malaysian Marine Department, including the provision of life jackets and navigational lights to ensure passenger safety throughout the journey.

“Ferry maintenance has also been carried out, and if any technical issues arise, standby ferries are ready to replace services to avoid any operational disruptions.

“Weather conditions are also favourable. Although we are still in the Northeast Monsoon period, all ferry trips have so far operated smoothly, with no ferries turning back,” he said. — Bernama