KOTA KINABALU, April 6 ― Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili is taking leave as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president effective June 1.

PBS secretary-general Datuk Julita Majungki said in his absence, deputy president Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam would be helming the party as acting president.

“With Dr Joachim who is deputy president for the party's non-Muslim Bumiputera quota moving up as acting president, Information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai would serve the additional responsibility of acting deputy president,” she said in a statement, here today.

Advertisement

Julita said the move demonstrates the party's commitment to ensure continuity and adapt to its leadership structure, which ultimately serves the interests of the party and its members.

In June 2022, Ongkili set a timeframe to identify his successor as the next party president, adding that a leadership transition could happen before or during the next party congress.

PBS is part of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance and a co-ruling party in the state, while Joachim is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II.

Advertisement

It has seven assemblymen. ― Bernama