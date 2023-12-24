KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended Christmas greetings to all Christians in Malaysia.

Their Majesties conveyed their wishes through a post shared on the Istana Negara Facebook page today.

“May this celebration bring peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being to all members of the Christian community in Malaysia,” it said.

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year. — Bernama