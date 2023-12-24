KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The people of the country must remain united so that the country can continue to develop in aspects of economy, investment and eradicate poverty, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister in a Facebook posting said the Christmas Day celebration this year can serve as a momentum to show love, kindness, understanding and compassion among each other and spread goodwill among the various communities, irrespective of race, religion and background.

“Wishing a Happy Christmas Day celebration to all Christians in the country. It is an auspicious day for the Christian community to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones, families, friends and relatives every year.

“May this year’s Christmas celebration bring happiness, peace, harmony, prosperity and unity among all Malaysians,” he said in his 2023 Christmas Day greetings.

Christmas is celebrated on December 25, by the Christian community throughout the world every year. — Bernama