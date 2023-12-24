KUCHING, Dec 24 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today reminded people especially the elderly, children, and those with comorbidities, that while they enjoy their Christmas celebrations, they must be very cautious of Covid-19.

He urged everyone to practise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health.

“Do not let Covid-19 be ‘The Grinch’ that will steal your Christmas joy,” Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said in his Christmas message.

He said they should do their self-test if they begin to experience symptoms, such as developing a chill or fever, coughing, sore throat and tiredness.

Advertisement

“If your test is positive, please isolate or self-quarantine yourself. Report to the My Sejahtera app,” he said.

He also hoped that all Sarawakians will continue nurturing the existing religious and racial harmony, unity and understanding.

“Let us not take things for granted as any issue affecting our unity can derail our plans and programmes implementation,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this Christmas will usher in another exciting year ahead, a year full of hope, expectations, and challenges, for Sarawakians.

He said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg had recently announced the 2024 State Budget of RM12.36 billion, the largest ever, which is a testimony of the success of the revenue reengineering efforts and prudent financial management.

“It will surely boost government spending and stimulate the economy,” he said, adding that it reflects the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s continued commitment to creating a better future for Sarawak.

Uggah, who is also the Second Minister of Finance and New Economy, said the state Budget 2024 largely focuses on rural development, with a huge sum of RM5.7 billion or 63 per cent of the budget allocation has been set aside for rural development.

“From this amount, we will have RM550 million to implement the people-centric projects, RM420 million for the rural transformation projects RM200 million for the regional development agencies, and RM260 million for minor rural projects,” he said.

Uggah, who is also the Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said a sum of RM799 million has been allocated to the ministry to construct roads and bridges.