KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Traffic flow is reported to be slow moving on major expressways in the country as of 5pm today with an increase in the volume of vehicles ahead of the Christmas celebration tomorrow.

However, no unusual congestion was reported on the main roads leading out of the national capital.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said traffic was slow-moving at several locations including from Ayer Keroh to Simpang Ampat.

“Traffic flow is also reported slow moving from Kuala Kangsar to Sungai Perak and from Senawang to Port Dickson (U) heading north,” he said.

Updates on PLUS’ X account stated that traffic was reported slow-moving on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) from Putrajaya to Bandar Gamuda Cove, while on the East Coast Highway (LPT), traffic is also reported to be slow-moving towards Kuala Lumpur from KM20.8 to the Gombak Toll Plaza. — Bernama

