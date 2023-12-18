TOKYO, Dec 18 — Malaysians in Japan had the opportunity to meet and greet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Malaysian diaspora high-tea event held at the Imperial Hotel here.

There were 416 attendees ranging from students to those working and residing in Japan.

Also present at the event was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment Trade, and Industry (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who took to the stage to address the attendees first.

Anwar and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived later from the Imperial Palace where they had an audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Anwar in his message to the diaspora touched on the developments back home and the need for Malaysians to change their mindset and free themselves from the racial and religious divisions that undermine unity.

“Stop racial and religious enmity and use race and religion to strengthen relationships. Only then can we develop a new Malaysia that we can be proud of as an important and leading country in our region,” he said.

The prime minister was also asked on the difficulties in renewing passports as they have to come to the embassy in Tokyo (from other cities in Japan) and what has Malaysia done to address climate change.

On the passport issue Anwar replied he will look into it and that climate change is already being addressed including through the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

To a question from a JPA (Public Service Department) sponsored postgraduate student that when they return home, they see themselves overqualified and their salaries not commensurate with qualifications, Anwar said things are really not that bad back home and that the government is also looking into ways to improve wages for all.

A MARA sponsored student voiced his concern that students sent to Japan among others to learn the Japanese culture and showcase the Malaysian culture are now just going one way as many are opting to remain and work in Japan after finishing their studies.

Anwar replied that they are encouraged to work overseas especially where they can learn the Japanese work culture but should return and contribute to their country when the time comes. — Bernama