TOKYO, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an exclusive interview with Japan’s leading media group The Nikkei once again highlighted the hypocrisy over the crisis in Gaza by “so-called countries that promote democracy and human rights.”

This interview conducted by journalist Norman Goh on the sidelines of the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit on Sunday is featured in Nikkei Asia, the flagship publication of Nikkei, Inc, and the world’s largest financial newspaper.

Goh also shared in X Anwar’s statement on the conflict; “I’m sick of this hypocrisy. It’s not politics. These are humanitarian issues. I would say such hypocrisy is (happening in) many of the so-called countries that promote democracy and human rights”.

The latest conflict in Gaza, which began on October 7, has resulted in the loss of about 19,000 Palestinian lives and left over 50,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, as reported by Gaza’s health authorities. A permanent ceasefire remains elusive, with the United States vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza that called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

Anwar also acknowledged the humanitarian issues faced by the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), especially regarding Myanmar’s human rights violations following the military coup in February 2021. He highlighted the efforts undertaken by Asean and Myanmar’s immediate neighbours within the Five-Point Consensus peace roadmap to find a solution for the woes relating to Myanmar.

Anwar also commented on the tensions in the South China Sea where several Asean member states including Malaysia are involved in overlapping territorial claims with China, emphasising the need to avoid hostilities and maintain good relations with China.

“No country should unilaterally decide on the sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we must negotiate as Asean or bilaterally,” he was quoted as saying by Nikkei Asia.

Regarding the China-US conflict, Anwar emphasised that taking sides would not benefit Malaysia, and the region must remain a zone of peace.

Malaysia’s basic position is to be friends and engage with all parties and not to be perceived as being pawns of any power. — Bernama