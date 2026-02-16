KOTA KINABALU, Feb 16 — A businessman with the title Datuk pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of cheating a man of approximately RM20 million in 2022.

Datuk Chee Chi Vun, 52, together with another individual who is still at large, is accused of deceiving a 75-year-old man into believing he would be granted a 45 per cent stake in a company.

This allegedly led the victim to hand over sums ranging from RM1 million to RM9 million via several cheques.

The offences were allegedly committed in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang between April 25 and August 30, 2022.

The charges, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provide for imprisonment of up to 10 years, whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Zaini Fishir @ Faisal allowed bail of RM3 million in two sureties and set April 6 for mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Faizah Mohd Salleh, Rohaiza Abd Rahman, and Eugenie Meredith Gilbert appeared for the prosecution, while Chee was represented by lawyer Dominic Chew. — Bernama