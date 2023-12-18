TOKYO, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s working visit to Japan in conjunction with the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit has managed to attract potential investments worth RM6.56 billion.

Based on the meetings with parties there, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Anwar said it is clear that Malaysia-Japan relations are now seeing a new shift in terms of investment, trade, education and technology cooperation.

“The visit to Japan has been a success to be proud of, managing to attract potential investments valued at RM6.56 billion,” he told a press conference at the end of his visit to Japan here today.

Along with potential investments worth RM23 billion secured during the previous Malaysian delegation’s visit to Japan in June, it brings the cumulative potential investments from visits to the Land of the Rising Sun to RM29.56 billion.

Three Japanese corporations with investments in Malaysia, namely Rohm Wako, NEC Co Ltd and Mitsui & Co, have also conveyed their willingness to increase investments during one-on-one meetings last Saturday.

Anwar said the potential investments could be in the form of new investments or expansion of existing investments.

Asked about the sectors involved in the potential investments worth RM6.56 billion, Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who was with Anwar at the press conference, replied that it involved the renewable energy, electrical and electronics, chemicals and digital economy sectors.

Japanese investors are now more confident in Malaysia, Anwar said, adding that he was told there were a lot of positive reviews about the country appearing in the Japanese.

Japanese companies, including small and medium enterprises, have shown very encouraging response, including Rohm Wako which has investments in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Anwar said he has assured the electronics company that the government will provide the necessary infrastructure to enable it to add a large second-stage investment.

“Since they have been investing there for a long time and are now waiting for the federal government’s green light for expanding their investment, I have strongly encouraged them and their request will be looked at by Miti so it can be expedited.

“They are also satisfied with the discipline and work ethics of the local workers, which represent another attraction for investors,” he said. — Bernama