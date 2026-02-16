Chinese New Year begins tomorrow followed by Ramadan two days later, while the rare ‘Gong Xi Raya’ convergence — occurring once every 33 years — returns in 2029-2031.

The double festivities are boosting retail and hospitality sectors, with hotels creating fusion menus that blend Chinese and Malay cuisines to serve both communities.

Shopping malls are using elaborate festive decorations as viral attractions that showcase Malaysia’s multicultural identity to tourists and social media audiences worldwide.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — For Muslims and the Chinese community in Malaysia, this year carries a special significance. Tomorrow, the Chinese community will usher in the Year of the Horse, while Muslims are expected to begin fasting with the start of Ramadan two days later, before celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month.

The overlapping festivities promise double the merriment for the majority of Malaysians, further highlighting the beauty of harmony in a nation defined by its diversity of race, culture and religion.

Interestingly, this joyful convergence will continue over the coming years, particularly from 2029 to 2031 when Muslims and the Chinese observe ‘Gong Xi Raya’, the simultaneous celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year.

Occurring once every 33 years, Malaysia previously experienced ‘Gong Xi Raya’ from 1963 to 1965 and again from 1996 to 1998.

The festive spirit is truly extraordinary when both celebrations coincide.

Visitors enjoy the Ramadan buffet menu at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on February 15, 2026. — Bernama pic

Windfall for traders

The double celebrations also bring a windfall for the retail sector as the country’s two major communities tend to spend a little more in preparing for their respective festivities.

In the hospitality and food industries, the back-to-back celebrations are not merely a boost in sales but also an opportunity for players to showcase creativity in crafting dishes that appeal across cultures. This year, in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, it will also be a platform to highlight Malaysia’s uniqueness to foreign visitors.

Executive chef Peter Lee and executive sous chef Afham Afiq Maya Matkhir of Sunway Resort Hotel believe the Chinese New Year celebrations and Ramadan are a “bonus” for the food and beverage and hospitality industries and an opportunity for them to demonstrate their expertise in blending two cultures into their dishes.

According to Lee, the hotel is drawing inspiration from spicy Sichuan cuisine for its Chinese New Year and Ramadan buffet promotions, themed ‘Roots of Prosperity’ and ‘Jemput Makan’ respectively.

For both promotions, the Sichuan cuisine from southwest China features lamb as one of its signature ingredients, though prepared in a way that resonates with local tastes. Among the dishes diners can expect are ‘Sichuan Roasted Whole Lamb with Pau’ and ‘Sichuan Shaokao’ (skewered grilled meats).

“The whole lamb is marinated with our special house-made blend of chilli powder, garlic, sesame oil and cumin before being roasted, and can be enjoyed with a dipping sauce made from Chinese coriander and bird’s eye chilli.

“As for the ‘Sichuan Shaokao’, it consists of skewered meats and seafood coated with aromatic spices, grilled and served fresh to order,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Afham Afiq said for the Ramadan promotion, the Sichuan-style roasted whole lamb will be prepared with flavours reminiscent of the local kambing golek.

“We will be serving the same roasted lamb (as in the Chinese New Year buffet) throughout Ramadan, but paired with ‘nasi minyak’ instead of ‘pau’ (steamed bun),” he said.

Lee added that during Ramadan and Chinese New Year, many corporate companies organise dining events and iftar (breaking of fast) gatherings.

“This is an opportunity for them to celebrate both occasions with a fusion of traditional dishes from two cultures. If they are entertaining foreign guests, this is also the perfect time for them to experience the vibrancy and harmony of how Malaysians celebrate two of the biggest festivals through traditional cuisine,” he said.

A lion dance performance attracts visitors during the Lion, Dragon, and Unicorn Parade Program at Bandar Indah in Sandakan on February 15, 2026. — Bernama pic

Shopping malls bring celebrations to life

Not to be left behind, shopping malls, too, are eager to display their flair in decorating their premises to amplify the festive mood and attract shoppers.

These venues become focal points for people who, besides shopping, also take the opportunity to pose for photographs against the elaborate and stunning festive backdrops. It is also not uncommon for videos of decorations in shopping malls, particularly in the capital city, to go viral on social media.

Berjaya Times Square in Kuala Lumpur, a shopping mall under Berjaya Assets Bhd, is “all dressed up” this Chinese New Year, featuring Chinese imperial dynasty-themed décor.

Its assistant general manager for marketing and operations Alex Liew said festive decorations at shopping malls in Malaysia have become more than just seasonal embellishments, serving instead as vibrant showcases of the country’s rich multicultural heritage.

In fact, he added, shoppers eagerly look forward to the elaborate decorations unveiled at malls each festive season.

“In Malaysia, it’s very unique because we have a lot of shopping malls, and we really go all out when it comes to (decorating our premises during) the festive season. I think a lot of people actually look forward to our decorations,” he told Bernama.

He noted that elaborate Chinese New Year displays, such as those in Berjaya Times Square this year, are rarely seen in other major foreign cities and even in China.

Liew said such initiatives not only enhance the shopping experience but also celebrate Malaysia’s culture and heritage.

“Many expatriates and tourists are amazed at how we decorate our mall (Berjaya Times Square) for each festival. Some even upload their experience on social media, bringing our uniqueness to the eyes of the world,” he said.

In Intermark Mall, also in Kuala Lumpur, its Peranakan-inspired Chinese New Year theme ‘Heritage in Bloom’ offers visitors an opportunity to experience tradition through a contemporary lens that reflects the optimism and new beginnings of the season.

Intermark Mall general manager for marketing Evelyn Woon said the theme draws inspiration from the rich artistry of Peranakan culture and highlights Malaysia’s multicultural identity and layered history.

The mall’s ground floor atrium has been transformed into a vibrant Peranakan-inspired setting featuring intricate floral designs, ornate patterns and colourful décor, anchored by a signature Peranakan House installation.

“Expect to find authentic Peranakan kebayas, and intricately crafted beaded Nyonya sandals and flavours at Intermark Mall this season,” Woon added. — Bernama