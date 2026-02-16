KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, have extended their Chinese New Year greetings to Malaysians celebrating the festival.

Through a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page today, His Majesty expressed his hope that the Chinese New Year celebrations would be observed in an atmosphere of joy, harmony, and a spirit of unity.

“May this Chinese New Year celebration also bring continued happiness, well-being, and prosperity to our beloved country,” His Majesty decreed.

According to the lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year celebrated tomorrow marks the Year of the Horse, symbolising energy, resilience, and success. — Bernama