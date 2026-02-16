KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Astro will discontinue HBO channels from March 1, 2026 and introduce four new channels under its Movies and Astro One Epic Pack, marking the end of a partnership that dates back to 1996.

HBO was part of Astro’s original pay TV channel lineup when the satellite broadcaster launched in 1996. After nearly 30 years on the platform, the HBO channels will no longer be available on Astro starting next month.

Starting March 1, 2026, customers subscribed to the Movies Pack and Astro One Epic Pack will get three new channels: Astro Showtime (CH 411), Rock Action (CH 414) and Rock X Stream (CH 415). A fourth channel, Astro FAM Time (CH 412), will be available from April 1, 2026.

Four new channels from March 1

Astro Showtime (CH 411) will feature Hollywood titles including Violent Night, Jurassic World Dominion, Beast and Snow White and the Huntsman at launch.

Rock Action (CH 414) focuses on action titles, with launch content such as Miami Vice, Rambo Trilogy, Godzilla Minus One, Ghostbusters and Captain Phillips.

Rock X Stream (CH 415) curates premium TV series and streaming titles, including See, Mr. Robot, Black Sails and Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.

From April 1, 2026, Astro FAM Time (CH 412) will add family-oriented content such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Johnny English Reborn.

According to Astro, these four channels will be available to Movies and Astro One Epic Pack customers. Existing customers will also continue to receive Prime Video and Disney+ at no extra cost, along with HITS Movies HD (CH 401) and Astro Showcase (CH 413).

HBO channels discontinued from Astro

The launch of these new channels coincides with changes to Astro’s partnership model with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

From March 2026, HBO HD, Cinemax HD, HBO Family and HBO Hits will no longer be available on Astro.

However, the HBO Max app will still be available to Astro customers as a standalone a la carte subscription. Customers who wish to continue accessing HBO Originals and other HBO content can subscribe to HBO Max via Astro from RM24.90 per month. Astro says there will be no changes for customers who are currently subscribed to HBO Max as an add-on.

Current Astro One pricing

Astro says customers can enjoy the new channels with the Astro One Epic Pack priced at RM199.99 per month. Astro One Packs are available from as low as RM49.99 per month.

With the current promo, new customers can get the Astro One Epic Pack for as low as RM138.88 per month and the Astro One Sports Pack can be yours for RM69.99 per month.

According to Astro, they remain committed to delivering convenience and a seamless entertainment experience. With a curated blend of channels and integrated global streaming apps, Astro says they are bringing together a rich variety of content in one platform.

It added that their customers are at the heart of every decision they make, and the introduction of these new channels reflects its ongoing promise to offer more choice, more value, and more excitement.

Warner Bros. says HBO access remains via Unifi TV and direct-to-consumer

As reported by the New Straits Times, WBD said HBO channels and content remain available in Malaysia via Unifi TV and direct-to-consumer streaming.

According to the report, WBD stated that viewers can continue to access HBO-branded channels and content through Unifi TV following the end of the HBO linear channel arrangement with Astro. The company also reiterated that HBO Max remains available in Malaysia as a standalone streaming service. — SoyaCincau