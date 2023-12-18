TOKYO, Dec 18 — The equipment that Malaysia will get from Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) grant aid are drones and fast interceptor boats for surveillance and monitoring of its maritime borders.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was responding to news reports the aid was to boost Malaysia's maritime security, as Asian nations sought to counter threats in its maritime waters.

Mohamad, who was the Defence Minister when the request for the OSA aid was made, said it (aid) was solely decided for the monitoring of the country’s vast marine borders, especially off Sabah’s east coast, adding that it has nothing to do with strengthening the country’s defence against any threat.

“Our maritime borders are vast, we can’t set up outposts on every island. So we looked at the available technology and found drones can be effective, and the fast interceptor boats are needed to catch up with intruders or for rescue operations,” he said when asked on the reports during the Malaysian diaspora event here today.

On Saturday, Mohamad, representing the Defence Minister, signed the exchange of notes of the OSA, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Before the signing and exchange of notes, it was announced that Japan would provide monitoring and surveillance equipment to Malaysia. — Bernama

