JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 16 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has called on state media clubs under the Malaysian Federation of Media Clubs (GKMM) to submit a specific proposal to strengthen the welfare of former media practitioners, including establishing a more organised mechanism to assist industry veterans.

He said that such proposals could be considered ahead of National Journalists’ Day (Hawana), allowing for a more systematic framework to be drafted for the welfare of former media sector employees.

“Perhaps before Hawana (in June), GKMM can consider a proposal for us to look at the forms of welfare that can be provided to former media sector workers, so that it can be structured more effectively,” he said during a press conference after presenting Tabung Kasih@Hawana contributions in Skudai here today.

He noted that some former media practitioners feel sidelined after retirement — though others choose to lead more private lives — and thus a structured approach would help those who still require social and welfare support.

Fahmi also urged every state media club to play a proactive role in identifying media veterans who need attention and assistance, in addition to channelling suggestions to the ministry for further action.

Also present were Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor-in-Chief and Hawana 2026 Working Committee Deputy Chairman Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

During the ceremony today, former Media Prima cameraman Idrus Rahmat, 55, and former Oriental Daily journalist Low Sock Ken, 68, personally received assistance in the form of cash donations and basic necessities from Fahmi at their respective homes.

This marks them as the 643rd and 644th recipients of the Tabung Kasih@Hawana initiative since its introduction in April 2023. The programme is implemented by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama). — Bernama