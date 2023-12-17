KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Popular 80’s singer, Ibnor Riza Ibrahim, died of lymphoma cancer at the Tunku Mukhriz Chancellor Hospital (HCTM) today.

Famously known as Ibnor Riza, the singer, whose hit songs include Mimpi Yang Tak Sudah, was 62.

The news was announced by fellow artiste, Nizam Din, in a Facebook post.

Nizam, when contacted by Bernama, described Ibnor as a humble individual who was loved by both old and new artistes as well as fans.

“I have too many memories with the late Ibnor, from when I was 14 until now. He was someone I knew to be very strong-spirited, even when faced with various illnesses. He was not stingy with knowledge and loved to share his earnings, making him well-liked by many.

“May the soul of the late Ibnor Riza be blessed. My condolences to the entire family. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

It was reported that the singer had undergone brain surgery at HCTM on Dec 2 after the cancer spread. — Bernama

